Non-Partisan Debate: Generic or the Real Stuff

Everyone knowsthat buying the generic brand at the supermarket is a great way to save money. That is, if you don't have taste-buds, style, or a general liking of quality. Now brand name isn't everything, or even important at all, and paying for the top label may not be an option most of us can afford. But on the other hand, the cheapest thing on the shelf is cheap for a reason. That's why I say no to generic brands.