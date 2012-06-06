How important is the Wisconsin recall to you?

We all knew that this week's headlines would be dominated by the recall election in Wisconsin. I've been out of the news loop for a couple of days, but I'm guessing that if I turn the news on to any one of the American "news" networks right at this exact moment, that's what they're talking about. If that's not what they're talking about, then that means they're on a commercial break. This is another one of those great stories that must be analyzed, disected, hacked apart, and beaten too death over and over again. The ramifications of this election must, therefore, be ginormicous! It will propbably have a direct impact on the presidential elections, right? I mean, you might have been considering voting for Obama, but now that Gov. Walker wasn't recalled, chances are you're one of the millions of Americans who instantly changed their mind because of this historic moment. Unions will never be the same again. Ever. Anywhere. Either that or we're beating yet another dead horse.