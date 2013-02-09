Trying to like the new Newsvine... and it's not easy... SORRY ABOUT THE CAPS!

After having been absent from Newsvine for quite some time, I figured it was about time to get back on. I heard about some new sort of newsvine that was in the works, and I thought "cool, I really liked it the last time they made improvements to the site!" So this morning I eagerly logged on to see what nifty new tools and features would be available... Sooo, Isee this thing telling me about nations... oh the groups I was in are now called nations, fine... aaaand I can ONLY BE IN FIFTEEN!?!?! Ok, so I don't have to decide now, and I really sould have pruned off all those groups I hardly used anyway... it's not the end of the world. OK, let's see what my friends are up to... YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME!!!! I DON'T HAVE FRIENDS ANYMORE!?!?!!?? Um, alright, just let me catch my breath, it's not like I have to have an electronically registered friendship with the people I likeon here to be friends, right? So, uh how does this work again? I guess articles are still pretty much likethey were, right? Nope, instead of commmenting on the thread of my chioce on the article of my choice, I guess I have to choose one of any number of nations... scratch that, only allowed fifteen nations... so If I'm in a nation, great... if not tough luck. If I like the points made in a nation discussion I'm not a member of, I guess I have the option of thinking to myself "good point" If only I could speak my mind.... THAT'S WHY I JOINED NEWSVINE IN THE FIRST PLACE!!!!

Look, I'm all for progress, and I know it takes some time to get used to change, but I'm really taken aback that Newsvine staff/amin/whoever concocted this diabolical scheme lack the business sense to know that you can't completely turn a site like this on it's head and gut it's core concept, that is being able to easily and openly discuss ideas and opinions with a wide audience. At the very least, should not the public discussion feature be encouraged rather than discouraged? I don't see the value in splitting us up into a limited number of groups/nations (and I think nations is a stupid thing to call groups anyway, but I'm just venting). Perhaps I'm overreacting, but it seems to me the community aspect of Newsvine (the reason I keep coming back even if not as often as I like) was dismantled... so I'll try to get used to the change, but if it doesn't grow on me, I'm afraid I'll vote with my feet, as it seems some of Newsvine's best and brightest have already done:(