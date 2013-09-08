Don't Complain About Getting Into Syria

Unless you have already written to your representatives in congress. It's easy and it only takes a few minutes. It's also much more effective than getting on the vine and other online forums to voice your concerns. Now don't get me wrong, raising your voice over the web is a great thing to do, it gets the message out to the public. But who do you think a congressman is going to pay more attention to, anybody on the webz, or Mr. and Ms. Sombody at 123 Real Street in his/her district? Tell them who you are, what you think, and if you want the U.S. sending in missiles. Also let them know if you plan to vote for them in the future depending on the way they vote. After you've written your senator and state representative, go ahead and get back on the net to keep up the fight. We have the chance to be represented in congress this time, let's get involved in our democracy.